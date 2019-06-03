Billie Eilish dominated the streaming world with her debut studio album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? The 14-track tape has without a doubt made the 17-year-old one of the most talked about singers at the moment, which makes her third nonconsecutive entry in the Billboard 200 not surprising at all.

The "Bad Guy" singer earned 62,000 equivalent album units in the week ending May 30, making her familiar return to the top five. The first time was during the album's release at the end of March and then again at the top of May.



Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

Billie recently opened up about Ariana Grande, another singer who's very familiar with the Billboard charts. "Ariana is a f**king king! Like a king," Billie said. "She is just so… God, man, and the sh*t that she's been through. I don't know if I have respect for anyone like I have for her, honestly."

She added: "You can just tell she knows what the f**k she's doing, and even if she doesn't realize it, she knows what the f**k she's doing. And it's really impressive. She just deals with it so well. It's so impressive."

Possible collab soon?