Billie Eilish has been a style icon of sorts for the younger generation and as a result of her success, she has been able to secure herself a collaboration with the likes of Jordan Brand. Jumpman is one of the biggest entities in sneakers, and in just a few weeks, she will get her own Air Jordan 1 KO, as well as an all-new Air Jordan 15.

Eilish has expressed her love for the 15 in the past and while this is considered a low point in the Jumpman library, Eilish still has a lot of love for it. Her new colorway is a big departure from the Air Jordan 1 KO she's getting, as this model opts for a more lowkey beige monochromatic look. In the official images below, you can see just how clean this colorway is, and if you're a fan of the 15, you're probably going to like this regardless of who is associated with the shoe.

If you are looking to get your hands on these, the shoe is expected to be released on Thursday, September 30th although the exact details have yet to be announced. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. As always, tell us what you think of this collab, in the comments below.

