Fresh off of her appearance at the Met Gala, there is no doubt that Billie Eilish is a massive star right now. Her fashion sense is a massive part of her brand, and her love of shoes has been noticed by both fans and sneakerheads. Having said that, it should come as little surprise that she would be given her very own sneaker collaboration with the likes of Jumpman. Two distinct models have been teased over the past few months, including an Air Jordan 1 KO which is covered in "Ghost Green."

Now, the official images for this collab have officially been shown off thanks to Nike. In the photos below, you can see how this entire colorway has that bright green glow to it that can be found all throughout the silhouette. Eilish's stick figure logo is found on the tongue, and overall, it is one of the boldest sneakers to come out of Jumpman so far this year.

All indicators point to this shoe being released on Thursday, September 30th although Jordan Brand still needs to confirm the specifics. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike