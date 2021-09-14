It's no secret that Lil Nas X is on one of the most impressive runs in recent history. From the blood-infused Nikes to the back and forth with Boosie to the massive successes of "Call Me By Your Name" and "Industry Baby" everything is coming together for Lil Nas X and last night, he got EVERYONE together for the most insane Met Gala selfie round-up.

After watching their joint performance of "Industry Baby" Sunday night on the VMA stage, we all knew that friend and collaborator Jack Harlow would make an appearance on Nas X's IG but I don't think we expected everyone else that made an appearance.

Starting with what looks like an elevator selfie with Billie Eilish, Lil Nas posted pics with some of the biggest names the Met Gala had to offer. He was posted with Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi. He flicked up with Frank Ocean, Cordae and Timothee Chalamet, got a group shot with Harlow, Erykah Badu, Lil Uzi Vert and Pete Davidson. He hopped in a pic with Tik Tok megastars Addison Rae and Dixie D'Amelio and even added a pic Harlow with his arms wrapped around Lil Uzi. (Harlow also Tweeted a text from Lil Nas asking if the Met Gala was "the illuminati ritual"). Obviously there was no shortage of A-listers in attendance and Lil Nas made sure to get his friends involved and on the Gram.

Not to mention, he did a little stunting himself. First stepping out in a cloak, then a golden suit reminiscent of CP-30 and finally a shimmering gold bodysuit with matching jewelry, Lil Nas stole the show and continued the wildly impressive run of crazy fits and crazy nights he's been on for quite some time now.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

What Lil Nas pic from the Met Gala did you like best? What fit did you like best? Was last night's Met Gala an Illuminati ritual? Let us know in the comments.