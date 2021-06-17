Billie Eilish is among some of the biggest pop stars in the world right now and while she might be embroiled in some controversy amongst her young fans, it seems like she is unbothered. The singer-songwriter has a lot of brand deals going on right now and just last week, it was revealed that she would now be working with Jordan Brand. In fact, a highlighter yellow Air Jordan 1 KO colorway surfaced online shortly after the announcement, and it has already led to a large debate amongst sneakerheads.

Now, according to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, Billie will also be getting her very own Air Jordan 15, and the mock-up for it can be found, below. As you can see, the shoe has an all-over creamy beige color, which fits with the monochrome aesthetic of the Air Jordan 1 KO which got shown off at the beginning of the week.

It has been revealed that the shoe is set to drop on September 9th, however, this date is subject to change. Once again, this is another polarizing model although considering it's Eilish, we wouldn't expect anything less.

Let us know what you think about this new shoe, in the comments section below.

Sarah Morris/Getty Images