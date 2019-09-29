Halloween is now just weeks away which means people are presumably planning their costumes in hopes of standing out and being noticed at any given event. When it comes to pop culture references, it seems as though Billie Eilish is one act that fans are planning on dressing up as since lists have already been published that showcase some of her most memorable outfits to copy.

TMZ caught up with the "Bad Guy" singer recently and let her know that people are really considering dressing up as her, something she had no idea about. When asked just what outfit she would recommend, out of the variety of baggy yet comfortable get-ups she's showcased, Billie suggested that "it's up to whoever wants to do it." As for her Halloween plans, she said she will probably throw on a mask and not be herself.

"I never want the world to know everything about me. That’s why I wear baggy clothes,” the 17-year-old previously stated of her style. “Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”