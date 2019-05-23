Billie Eilish is using her stardom for good since teaming with Seize The Awkward in a new campaign that encourages an open dialogue for people to talk and ask for help regarding mental health. The Ad Council campaign is in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month, and in the video below the "Bad Guy" singer discusses her experience with mental health, as well.

"I think when people hear, 'Remember to take care of your mental health,' they think that everyone else is, and that's not at all accurate. For me, I'm trying to learn, still, to make sure that I stay OK," she explained. "It doesn't make you weak to ask for help. It doesn't. It doesn't make you weak to ask for a friend to go to a therapist [...] You should be able to ask anyone for help. And everyone has to help someone if they need it."



Billie detailed how it's important to look for signs, and when confronting someone who's seemingly not doing well, just simply asking how they are can go a long way.

"The main thing I'm trying to say is that you should keep your ears open, and you should listen. I'm just dealing with it how I'm dealing with it. I'm trying my best. Obviously, I'm not a trained [mental health] professional [...] I don't what I'm doing half the time, but I have seen it and I've been in it," she said. "For me, there have been certain people that have texted me right when I needed to be texted, saying they love me and that they were thinking of me. It really means a lot."