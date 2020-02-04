On Monday, Billie Eilish was revealed to be Vogue's March cover star. The story that was first extracted from the issue's profile on the Grammy-sweeping artist was that she defended Drake for texting her while she was a minor. The Canadian rapper received a significant amount of backlash for hitting up Eilish's line when she was merely 17 years old, but she attributed this to the Internet being "a stupid-ass mess" and everybody being "so sensitive."

Another portion of the Vogue interview initially evaded people's notice, but is now drawing commentary. While discussing how she enjoys inventing characters and stories in her songs, Eilish distinguishes what she does from lying, which she claims is pervasive in rap music. “There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story," she says. "There are tons of songs where people are just lying. There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap. It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47, and I’m fuckin’ . . .’ and I’m like, what? You don’t have a gun. ‘And all my bitches. . . .’ I’m like, which bitches? That’s posturing, and that’s not what I’m doing.”

As one could have predicted, Twitter has started calling out Eilish for this take. Read some reactions below.