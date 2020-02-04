Now that Billie Eilish has become a critical and commercial phenom, the masses have adopted the "protect her at all costs" mentality. This instinct may result in alarms ringing off when there isn't even a true threat present. When it was revealed that 33-year-old Drake had been texting Eilish, who was 17 years old at the time, the public erupted. Drake was labelled as a creep who had no right talking to girls so young, a concern that was amplified by the fact that he had faced similar criticism for privately communicating with Millie Bobby Brown.

Riding the wave of her Grammy sweep, Eilish has been selected as the March cover star of Vogue. The Drizzy fiasco is broached in her profile and she fumes about the Canadian rapper being treated unfairly. “The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now,” Eilish said. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the fuck is that shit?”

Millie Bobby Brown gave a similar response to the Internet framing her correspondence with Drake in this perverted way. "Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird... For real," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships."