Bill Maher is back with another hot take. Following in the footsteps of comedian Tom Segura, the 66-year-old has come forward with his opinion on "The Slap" – ultimately suggesting that it's up to Jada Pinkett Smith to invest in a wig if she doesn't want people to comment on her shaved head.

On Real Time with Bill Maher the host addressed the infamous incident that took place at the 94th Academy Awards after Chris Rock cracked a joke at the actresses' expense, triggering her husband, Will Smith to take out his anger on the comedian.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"If you are so lucky in life as to have that be your medical problem, just say 'Thank God,'" Maher said to his guests last night – New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, and attorney Laura Coates.

He went on, "It's not life-threatening. It's part of – for most people, 80% of men, 50% of women – it's part of aging. Aging is, trust me I know, it's the degradation of the flesh. It happens to all of us."

Offering up some unsolicited advice to Pinkett Smith, Maher said, "And you know, just put on a f*cking wig like everybody else at the Oscars if it bothers you so much."

Elsewhere in his commentary, the New Yorker asserted his opinion that the Gemini Man star's behaviour exposed ugly "aspects of society" such as "toxic masculinity, victim culture, and liberal hypocrisy."

Yang added, "I do feel like it's part of the job of a world-famous celebrity attending an award show to absorb mild insults directed at you and yours. I ran for office and people said things around me I didn't like and I didn't get up and smack anyone."

Do you agree with the likes of Bill Maher and Tom Segura, who have been urging Jada Pinkett Smith to buy a wig, or do you think that they're in the wrong for their comments? Let us know below.

[Via]