While there already has been (and there's sure to be plenty more) bikini photos filling up your Instagram feed this Hot Girl Summer, one from 19-year-old Phoebe Gates is making headlines for more than just being scantily clad.

The youngest daughter of Bill and Melinda hopped on social media earlier this week to deliver a photo of her wearing a white bathing suit, which she also used to draw attention to the potential overturning of Roe vs. Wade – a major cause of concern for many Americans who value access to reproductive rights.

"I’m not shy about my body and/or telling you to keep your bans off of it," the Stanford University student wrote in her caption. "Every person deserves access to sexual and reproductive health care."

She continued, "Right now, the Supreme Court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion. Join me and the fashion community to send a clear message," also tagging Planned Parenthood and using the hashtag #BansOffOurBodies.

In the bottom of the feed upload, viewers will see "My body, my choice" written in pink and white, further promoting the pro-choice message.





On her story, Gates kept similar content coming, also dropping off some informative stats in hopes of pushing for change. "What's up – I'm here to say that bodily autonomy is a human right," she wrote in pink.

"Did you know that 50% of all women globally are denied bodily autonomy?" the university student asked.

As Daily Mail reports, a full repeal of Roe v. Wade (the 1973 landmark decision that made abortion legal at the federal level) is anticipated at the end of the month, when the U.S. Supreme Court issues its opinions for the term.

If overturned, this means the issue of abortion will be sent back to the states, 26 of which will likely move to ban it if the decision is repealed, leaving millions without full access to their reproductive rights.

