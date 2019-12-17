Bill Belichick is one of the most notorious coaches in NFL history for a plethora of reasons. Of course, most people laud Belichick for his ability to win on a consistent basis. His New England Patriots are always in the conversation when it comes to teams that can compete for a championship. His team has six titles in the last 20 years and is on track to go to the Super Bowl again this year, as long as they can get their offense up and running again.

One thing that sets Belichick apart from many of the other coaches in the NFL, is his undeniable style. His cut off hoodies have been a thing of legend over the past few years and his latest outfit is truly something to behold. As you can see in the video below, Belichick comes through with the cut off hoodie and rolled-up pants. Not to mention, he also has some Nike Air Max's on which adds to the whole fit.

Hate Belichick all you like, you have to admit that dad-like outfits such as this one are pretty endearing. It may not be pretty but it's 100 percent him and you have to give credit where it's due.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of Belichick's latest fashion statement.