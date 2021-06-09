The flavors of New York City will be brought to sunny Los Angeles, courtesy of the daughters of The Notorious B.I.G. and Jam Master Jay. Biggie's daughter, T'yanna Wallace and Jam Master Jay's Tyra Myricks daughter have teamed up to launch their own New York-style pizzeria in Los Angeles called Juicy Pizza. The new pizza joint will serve the classics like cheese and pepperoni. According to LA Eater, they will also be serving other spins of New York specialties like chopped cheese egg rolls, bacon, egg, and cheese, and jerk chicken.

The grand opening of Juicy Pizza is set for June 12th. Though it will be an exclusive event, there will be a giveaway for an invitation. The idea for the pizzeria came after Myricks realized there was "no good pizza in Los Angeles."

"The more I thought about how to bring that New York theme to Los Angeles, I felt, who represents New York more than Biggie Smalls?" She told Business Insider. Myricks said she told Wallace about the idea. "She loved it," Myricks added.

Myricks, who also works as the director of design, merchandising, and development for the OVO brand, also designed the merch for the restaurant which is available for purchase on their site.

What's even better is that the pizza restaurant will also have an exclusive cannabis lounge.