BIGBABYGUCCI Shares 8-Track Tape "Iridesense"

BIGBABYGUCCI has an insatiable hunger to succeed – this you can't deny. Over the course of the last 10 months, the North Carolina-born recording artist has delivered a total of four projects, Assume the Worst in March, 1 Night I Took Acid in May, Human in October, and now, he's ringing in the new year with Iridesense.

The new 8-track tape sees the rapper take on all songs by himself, showing his ferocity on titles like "Fell out the Sky," "Lake Minnetonka," and "Take Time."

Following the new release, BIGBABYGUCCI teased what looks like a video for "Feel Your Energy" on Instagram on Saturday, January 8th. "1,000 comments you can have it, he captioned the clip, which sees him sit down with a witch in front of her crystal ball while lighting up some green. The post has reached its quota, so time will tell if the "Jump" hitmaker keeps his word.

Stream Iridesense below and make sure to let us know which of BIGBABYGUCCI's four most recent projects is your most favourite in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Fell out the Sky

2. Robocop

3. Lake Minnetonka

4. Attachment

5. Late Nite Lovers

6. Jump

7. Take Time

8. Christina Milian