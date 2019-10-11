Big Shug & DJ Premier For Brand New Track "Still Big"

With a new Gang Starr project on the way that apparently includes J. Cole's final guest verse, another member of the Gang Starr Foundation collective is in the mix with a new song. Big Shug is back with his new single, "Still Big" with production from DJ Premier. As Shug lays down game with his smooth flow as he kicks some tough bars. Premo delivers a gritty instrumental while cutting up a Guru sample for the hook. “Our chemistry has always been great,” Shug said of premier Premier. “At some point we’ll do an album that he’ll produce entirely.”

"Still Big" is off of Big Shug's upcoming project, The Diamond Report which drops on Oct 25th on Brick Records. Keep your eyes peeled for that project.

Quotable Lyrics

Y'all n***as kill me when it comes to the rap

Wanna slow a brotha down, speak of an age gap

Some say Shug, you too old

Until they find his silly ass knocked out cold