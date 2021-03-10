Snoop Dogg is widely considered as a collective "Uncle" by the vast majority of the hip-hop community, a testament to his universal likability and affable nature. Case in point, Snoop has essentially collaborated with the entire music industry, from legendary rappers to pop stars, even country icons. Recently, he came through to hold it down alongside Big Sean for the "Deep Reverence" video, a Nipsey Hussle-assisted single stemming from Sean's recent Detroit 2 album.

With the video having been released five days ago, already amassing close to two million views, Sean took a few moments to share a couple of behind-the-scenes clips and images on his Instagram page. One such clip finds him rolling through the city alongside Snoop Dogg, waving to the adoring fans who happen to catch a glimpse. "He said he was shooting a video, he called his big cousin and look what I did, I came through," says Snoop, from behind the wheel. "In all blue. Nipsey Blue."

Alongside the clip, Sean makes sure to share a few kind words about Snoop, echoing a sentiment that many rap fans can appreciate. "Big Unc! U not human if you don’t love @snoopdogg!" praises Sean. "U heard him!" He also shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the video shoot itself, with several featuring him and Snoop Dogg posted up. Check them out now, and be sure to catch the "Deep Reverence" video if you haven't already.