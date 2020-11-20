Big Sean & Post Malone Drop Photographic "Wolves" Video

mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Sean and Post Malone release the music video for "Wolves".

Big Sean recently released his long-awaited new album, titled Detroit 2. The album is filled with memorable tracks, including the packed "Friday Night Cypher" and "Wolves", which serves as the latest single from the project.

Sean has been pushing the song on radio and streaming services and today, he returns with the brand new music video.

The duo of superstars teams up for a highly-stylized video, which is filled with effective cinematic techniques, including a few stunning match cuts. Of course, there are also some wolves edited in, as well as a futuristic bullet-resembling vehicle driving through the city. 

The video was put together by Kid Studio. 

Watch it above and be sure to check out Detroit 2 if you haven't already.

