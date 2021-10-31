Big Sean & Hit-Boy Stir Up "Chaos" On "What You Expect" Intro

In 2020, Big Sean made his triumphant return after a few years of laying low. The release of Detroit 2 was embraced by many of his day-one fans, and hip-hop heads in general. Sean reached a level of maturity that wasn't heard on previous projects and his ear for beats only got more refined. On Friday, the rapper came through with a brand new EP, entirely produced by Hit-Boy.

What You Expect hones into the chemistry that Hit-Boy and Big Sean have established over the years. On the project's intro, "Chaos," Hit-Boy lays out an equally triumphant and suspenseful beat that allows Big Sean to prove that he has flows for days.

Check out the highlight off of Big Sean and Hit-Boy's new collaborative project What You Expect below.

Quotable Lyrics

Addicted to C-notes, I went up an octave

Strategically movin', to win, only option

Bitch, I ain't forcin' it, holiday season, I'm covered in ornaments

This ain't a tour, this a tournament

