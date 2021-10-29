Big Sean & Hit-Boy
- NewsBig Sean & Hit-Boy Bring The "Chaos" In New Music VideoThis marks the project's fourth music video.By Thomas Galindo
- Music VideosBig Sean & Hit-Boy Join Forces For "The One" Music VideoBig Sean & Hit-Boy team up for new visuals off of "What You Expect." By Aron A.
- NewsBig Sean & Hit-Boy Stir Up "Chaos" On "What You Expect" IntroBig Sean & Hit-Boy serve up heat on the intro of "What You Expect."By Aron A.
- NewsBig Sean & Hit-Boy Link Up With 42 Dugg & Babyface Ray On "Offense"Detroit's in the house on Big Sean and Hit Boy's "Offense" ft. Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg.By Aron A.
- NewsBig Sean & Hit-Boy Aren't Afraid To Cut You Off On The Bryson Tiller & Lil Durk-Assisted "Loyal To A Fault"Big Sean and Hit-Boy connect with Lil Durk and Bryson Tiller for the "What You Expect" standout track "Loyal To A Fault."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsBig Sean & Hit-Boy Share Joint EP "What You Expect" Ft. Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, 42 Dugg, Babyface RayFollowing the release of their single "What a Life," the pair return with five new tracks.By Erika Marie