No, Big Sean isn't in the starting line-up for his hometown Detroit Pistons. He does have a pretty sparkly new role with the team though, accepting his new position as the Creative Director of Innovation.

Making the announcement today, it was revealed that Big Sean will play a part in how the Detroit Pistons experience plays out this season and for years to come, as he will provide creative strategy towards team initiatives, including apparel and the in-game experience. It was also revealed that Sean's "Don Life" logo will appear on the Pistons' practice jerseys.

"It’s a dream come true and a real honor to get to work with the iconic Detroit Pistons," said Big Sean on his new job. "I grew up in the city, which naturally made me a fan of the Bad Boys. I would later have a Grant Hill poster on my wall and then, against all odds, would watch the ’04 Pistons go on to win the Championship, inspiring the whole city of Detroit. I look forward to creatively finding new ways to contribute to their legacy and continue their dedication to the community through sports, art, and, of course, music."



Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Pistons Owner Tom Gores added: "Sean is an accomplished artist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. Having spent time with him and his family I know how deeply he cares about the city of Detroit. We share a common desire to use the power of sports and entertainment to improve our community and make a positive impact on people’s lives. I’m excited to see what we can do working together."

Congratulations to Big Sean on this amazing announcement!