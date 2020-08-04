The NBA is back in full swing in these unprecedented times of running a major sports league amid a pandemic. Players are quarantined in the NBA bubble, although there are reports of cracks in the system as Lou Williams was said to have visited a strip club. While ballers continue to entertain fans in the paint, Master P recently revealed that J. Cole was planning his NBA takeover.



"I talked to J. Cole, he was like 'You know, big dawg you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?' I said to get one of these NBA jerseys, it's not gonna be easy," Master P revealed. "It's gonna be a lot of hate, it's gonna be a lot of people not believing in you but you know J. Cole—he got the right size, he in the gym... They've been putting their whole life into this. So, you're gonna have to prove you're worthy of being on that court. I believe in him and I believe that he's a youngster that has a lot of desire."

J. Cole's skills on the court aren't undocumented and his love of the game is something that he's spoken about freely. Could we really see Jermaine balling for the NBA one day? That remains to be seen. However, the Detroit Pistons sent out a tweet that shows they're more than willing to welcome the rapper into the Motor City family with open arms.

"@JColeNC we see you out here. You said they only got 12 slots on the Pistons," the official Piston's Twitter account wrote, referencing Cole's "Friends" lyric. "Hit us up for that tryout. This is for all the dreamers @bleacherreport #Dreamville." They even posted a mock-up of what J. Cole's jersey would look like. Check it out below.