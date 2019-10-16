Big K.R.I.T. Exuded Southern Excellence On "86"

If there's ever been a rapper more heavily championed by the people, it's none other than Big K.R.I.T. Considered by many credible sources to be one of the best lyricists in the game, Krizzle has been through no shortage of character-building experiences. From the major label rushes to the independent grind, the man has seen and done it all. And yet, when discussions of greatness are raised, his name is forgotten all too often. Today, days removed from It's Better This Way's fourth birthday, it seems only fitting to celebrate his beloved mixtape with a Throwback post.

Aside from boasting one of the best covers in modern mixtape history, It's Better This Way also features the triumphant "86," a masterclass in exuding Southern hospitality. From the moment the opulent instrumental hits, K.R.I.T takes to the uptempo vocal sample and smooth bassline like royalty. It's only fitting he references Outkast's ATLiens in the hook, as the track plays out like a homage to the house Big Boi and Three Stacks built back when the South had something to say. Happy birthday to an integral piece of K.R.I.T's discography, and take a moment to bump "86" in honor of the occasion.

Quotable Lyrics

Big booming, slip the lever

Haters grip for the backseat of the car like a fallen star

All these screens of light, I can charge at night

Ladies drink for free when they' at the bar

Pull up, barely stood up

High fiving every old school player tippin' in the lot