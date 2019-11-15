mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big K.R.I.T. Delivers Boomin' Single "Ballad Of The Bass (My Sub V)"

Erika Marie
November 15, 2019 02:05
Ballad Of The Bass (My Sub V)
Big K.R.I.T.

Another "My Sub" for your listening pleasure.


Big K.R.I.T. has been surprising fans at his live shows by previewing his new track "Ballad of the Bass (My Sub V)." It may have taken a litttle while, but K.R.I.T. has finally delivered the track as an official single. It's the fifth installment of his "My Sub" series and the rapper thought it would be fitting to drop the record to commemorate the conclusion of his tour.

"As my #FromTheSouthWithLoveTour comes to an end, I want to thank ya’ll for showing up and showing out every night!!," he wrote on Twitter. "I premiered 'Ballad Of The Bass,' while on tour and your reaction was crazy mane!!" We have a feeling that "Ballad of the Bass" sounds best in your ride with your system aligned just right, but wherever you are right now, give it a listen and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Who's on the slab, workin' the wheel, grippin' the grain? (Bass)
Callin' it a bucket but I'm like "F*ck it, this sh*t bangin'" (Bass)
House with the speakers, level the tweeters, really don't need em
Rearview the mirror, always shakin'
If you behind me, I ca-ca-can't see ya (Bass)

