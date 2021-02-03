Washington, D.C. is still reeling from last month's insurrection at the U.S. capital. FBI agents nationwide have been tracking down and arresting participants in the January 6 mob that stormed the Capitol and destroyed government property. Amid conversations about the incident, many have honored Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick who lost his life during the riot. It's reported that Sicknick was violently assaulted and even sustained injuries from being bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher by radical pro-Trump supporters.



Win McNamee / Staff / Getty Images

Officer Sicknick's remains have been placed in the Capitol's Rotunda—the very site of the riot that took his life. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill paid their respects Tuesday (February 2) when they visited the Rotunda during the viewing. "On behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate, it is our great privilege to pay tribute to Officer Sicknick with this lying-in-honor ceremony," Pelosi and Schumer said in a previous statement. "May this ceremony and the knowledge that so many mourn with and pray for them be a comfort to Officer Sicknick's family during this sad time."

Sicknick wasn't the only fatality at the Capitol Riot. Four others lost their lives, including a woman who was shot and killed by authorities. Sicknick's remains will be buried at the Arlington National Cemetery.



Pool / Getty Images



Pool / Getty Images

