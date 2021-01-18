On January 6, five people were left dead in the U.S. Capitol after a mob of Trump supporters broke into the prestigious building and wreaked havoc, putting democracy in danger. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of Congress, said that she feared for her life during the Capitol siege, being rushed to safety by security. Just days before Biden is set to be inaugurated as the President of the United States, the Capitol has been evacuated again and put on lockdown with sources claiming that an "external security threat" has suspended a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony on the West Front.

The Secret Service claimed in a tweet that there was no danger to the public as the security threat was from a nearby fire.

"Public safety and law enforcement responded to a small fire in the area of 1st and F streets SE, Washington, D.C. that has been extinguished," said the Secret Service. "Out of an abundance of caution the U.S. Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown. There is no threat to the public."

An alert was sent to Capitol staff informing them of a lockdown, stating that nobody would be allowed in and out of the building. An emergency announcement reportedly played on the speakers and thousands of National Guard members were deployed.



Win McNamee/Getty Images -- People are evacuated back inside after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol on January 18, 2021

This comes as news of potential riots across the nation heats up, with each state ramping up on security efforts before Biden's inauguration on January 20.

