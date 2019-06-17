Bhad Bhabie just got dropped from an upcoming concert in Jordan after the "Hi Bish" rapper showed support for the neighboring country, Israel. Bhad had a show set in Jordan for July 8th and would then head to Tel Aviv for a show on the 9th.

An official statement from Jordanian media alerted fans of the cancellation, writing: "Unfortunately due to the artist's recent statements that violets [sic] our values & the contract between us and the artist, we are informing you that Bhad Bhabie's show is canceled. Thank you for understanding and we hope we don't fail to satisfy our audience in future events."



The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) of Jordan takes credit for the cancellation. "Our joint efforts to influence by sending messages to the organizers, venue and ticket sellers have resulted directly in influencing the decision of the organizers to cancel the event," the group, who works to end “occupation and colonization of all Arab lands,” wrote on Twitter.

"This collective victory would not have happened had we not stood united in the face of cultural normalization, one of the most dangerous tools used to penetrate our society."

So far, Bhad is still set to hit the stage in Tel Aviv and has yet to respond to the cancellation.