Bhad Babie has embarked on another business move that will pull in serious cash for the 16-year-old rapper. Bhad, born Danielle Bregoli, has already inked a $900K cosmetic endorsement deal, had the first-ever augmented reality Billboard in Los Angeles and launched a Snapchat series that earned her serious coin as well. Her latest venture comes in the form of a joyride mobile game where you can be any version of Bhad you want, as you take her on the road to steal cars and get more money.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The point of the game is to jump on passing cars, steal cars and dodge the cops as a way to upgrade your ranking and become number one on the leaderboard. “Play my game bich,” Danielle said of her debut. “Pick up yo damn phone and download this, it’s free! Thank you BBTV for making this game - they got my nails and everything. Ride or Die with Bhad Bhabie bich!”

The game is available on Google Play and in the Apple Store and doesn't cost a cent - peep a trailer of it below.

Ride or Die is brought to life by BBTV Interactive, known for creating other games such as Spy Ninja Network, Squad Rivals and Fernanfloo.