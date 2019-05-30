Beyonce's Homecoming documentary isn't the only content the "Deja Vu" singer is set to have on Netflix. As of June 1st, Beyonce's acting debut in the 2001 musical Carmen: A Hip-Hopera will hit the streaming service for all to see. The movie is a remake of the 1954 musical Carmen Jones meant for the people more familiar with the era of Ja Rule, Ashanti and of course, Destiny's Child.

The premise of the film is about an engaged Philadelphia policeman (played by Mekhi Phifer) who falls in love with a woman (Beyoncé Knowles) while dealing with a corrupt superior.

"Ok before Carmen: A Hip Hopera comes back to us via @netflix I want you to know that we are not here for your critiques! We KNOW it's not an award-winning film. We love it anyway! We are here for the nostalgia! The cast! The songs! The ridiculous drama of it all! Thanks, mgmt," one user wrote on Twitter.

After Beyonce debuted her Homecoming documentray, reports suggested that she has two more specials coming to the streaming service. Only time will tell what those projects are, but Carmen: A Hip-Hopera will surely hold us over in the meantime.