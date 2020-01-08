Adidas and Beyonce officially announced their multi-layered partnership in April of last year, and the collaborative Ivy Park collection is finally set to release later this month.

The full range of sneakers and apparel have not yet been unveiled but rumors suggest that there are at least four different sneakers in the works, including two Adidas Nite Joggers, one Adidas UltraBoost and the Adidas Samba that Beyonce teased last month.

According to Sneaker News, the Ivy Park x Adidas UltraBoost and one of the Nite Joggers will feature a "Maroon/Maroon/Solar Orange" build. The color scheme of the other Nite Jogger is reportedly listed as "Ecru Tint/Grey/Solar Orange."

All of the sneakers are scheduled to debut on January 18, along with the rest of the Ivy Park apparel collection. With the release date just 10 days it shouldn't be long now before the official details are revealed. Stay tuned for updates.