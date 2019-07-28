Riding off the success of her leading role in the recently debuted live-action remake of The Lion King, as well as the release of her album for the movie's soundtrack, Bey attended a Gatsby themed party in New York last night, alongside hubby Jay Z. At this point, the two are pretty much veterans in evening attire, always managing to wow, whilst keeping things classy and refined at the same time. Indeed, they didn't disappoint this time, as they posed side by side, Jay with his monochromatic white walking cane in hand, but it's Bey (as usual) who really stole the show in her full burgundy look.

The singer looked absolutely radiant as she sparkled in a head-to-toe deep wine-colored look, sporting an embellished, one-shouldered gown with a sheer skirt and thigh-high slit which showed off her glowing legs. Her hair was styled in a classic do for the star, long tight waves in a deep caramel, and she payed close attention to detail as she finished off the look with matching burgundy sandaled heels, fit with some eye-catching tassles, as well as a burgundy furry shawl. It's also good to see Bey looking thicc and fiiine, having come off of her insane 22-day coachella diet. We see you Bey.