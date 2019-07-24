Beyonce's Homecoming Netflix documentary showcased everything she put into her Coachella performance from the late-night rehearsals, extensive choreography sessions and the way she pushed herself to become show-ready in a short amount of time. The "Spirit" singer has now released another video that details the 22-day plant-based diet program she did two times over for 44-days to help her get in the shape she wanted to hit the stage.



The top of the video shows Beyonce stepping on a scale and weighing in at 175 pounds before her intense workouts began. “I’m back on the stage after giving birth to twins,” she said the video. “I was a woman who felt like my body was not mine.” The clip shows her friend and trainer Marco Borges explain his 22 Days Nutrition program and the benefits of sticking to an all-plant diet.

"We know the power of vegetables, we know the power of plants, we know the power of foods that aren't processed and are as close to nature as possible," Marco explained. "Plant base is really about eliminating all the overly processed foods that don't do us any good anyways. When you're eating plant-based you will definitely have more energy, you will definitely sleep better, you will definitely have improved complexion and your mood's guna change completely."