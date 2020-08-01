Beyonce, Shatta Wale & Major Lazer Drop Gorgeous Visual For "ALREADY"

Beyonce is celebrating the release of her "The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe) album with a brand new video for "ALREADY."

When fans found out that Beyonce would be doing the soundtrack for The Lion King, they were extremely excited. The legendary artist and performer was an easy choice to take on the role and in the end, she didn't disappoint. When the film was released last year, Beyonce dropped The Lion King: The Gift which had features from some pretty spectacular artists. Now, she is back with a deluxe album of the project, and to celebrate, she came through with a visual for "ALREADY" featuring Shatta Wale and Major Lazer.

As you would come to expect from Beyonce, the music video for this track is absolutely stunning. First and foremost, the video is packed with intricate choreography that meshes well with all of the backdrops that are shown throughout. Overall, this is everything you would want from a Beyonce video and then some.

Check the video out and let us know what you think, in the comments below.