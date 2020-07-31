Beyoncé Shares Extended "The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe)"

A little over a year ago, Beyoncé shared her Africa-inspired album The Lion King: The Gift. The project included additions from dozens of producers and artists from the Motherland, and now the accomplished multi-hyphenate entertainer returns with the updated version of her applauded record. The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe) is a revamped version of the original: it is absent of the interludes that plucked sound from scenes of the live animation film, and it has three additional tracks including "Black Parade," "Black Parade (Extended Version)," and "Find Your Way Back (MELO-X Remix)."

Beyoncé recently chatted with Good Morning America about her release "Black Is King," as well. "The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings and raw new talent, but it all started in my backyard," her message continued. "So from my house to Johannesburg to Ghana to London to Belgium to the Grand Canyon -- it was truly a journey to bring this film to life." Stream The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe) and let us know what you think.