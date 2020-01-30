Beyonce is the latest artist to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, who passed away on Sunday following that tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas. The former Destiny’s Child singer took to Instagram last night to share a couple moving of photos of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, who was also tragically killed in the unfortunate accident.

“I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe,” Beyonce wrote while sharing a photo of Kobe kissing Gianna on the head court side at the Lakers game.

Beyonce also shared a couple images of a young Kobe Bryant followed by a beautiful photo of Gianna. Looking at these two images side-by-side, it’s hard to deny the splitting resemblance between the two (see below).

Kobe’s untimely passing is without a doubt one of the most tragic incidents in the history of the NBA. The wounds are still fresh at this point, and it will definitely take some time for all of us to fully accept this sobering reality. Our hearts go out to his wife Vanessa Bryant and all those grieving during this difficult time. See Vanessa’s heartfelt tribute to Kobe from last night (below) as well. RIP Kobe & Gigi.