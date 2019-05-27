Beyonce and Kelly Rowland were the latest to show up in Vegas for Janet Jackson's iconic residency, Metamorphosis At Park Theatre. The duo joined the thousands of fans who came to watch Janet perform at a show which shortly followed the 53-year-old singer's birthday celebrations. A snippet of Jackson's first performance when she kick-started the tour further teased the magnitude of the experience and reminded fans why Ms. Jackson remains one of the best entertainers in the game. Hence, Bey and Kelly made sure to not miss it.

According to reports by Daily Mail, Queen Bey and her best friend Kelly Rowland were spotted having the time of their lives at Janet Jackson's concert. So much that they were seen busting a move to Jackson's classic songs. The video which surfaced showed the two standing up and jamming as the legendary performer did her thing. And as such, they must have done so numerous times considering this concert was stated to include all of Janet's well-known hits along with a special tribute to the anniversary of The Rhythm Nation album.

If you are looking to join the ranks of Beyonce and Kelly to witness Janet Jackson's greatness, you may have even more time to do so as Jackson recently extended her Vegas tour to August.

