It's been a quiet few months on Instagram without Beyoncé's presence – the last time the mother of three posted was at the end of March when she showcased her curvaceous figure in the sparkly, sheer dress she wore to her and husband JAY-Z's legendary Oscar's party – but as we enter into June, she's made a return.

On Saturday, June 4th, the "Flawless" songstress dropped off a captionless photo dump captured in front of an attention-grabbing red and white wall. Queen B wore a body-hugging purple, red, and black printed dress, accessorized with matching gloves, white bangle bracelets, hoop earrings, and a small handbag.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The series of pictures see Beyoncé striking various poses, some of which show off her round behind, and others, her signature hourglass figure.

As Hollywood Life reports, the occasion that saw the Houston native so dressed up was a lunch date with her man in New York City, for which Hov rocked a cool patterned outfit of his own.





The "N*ggas In Paris" artist wore grey casual pants with a black, purple, and white short-sleeved button-down. On his feet, he wore crisp white kicks and protecting his eyes were a cool pair of round sunglasses.

Beyoncé has been keeping a relatively low profile as of late, although she was spotted arriving in Italy around the same time that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot, causing some to speculate that she might be a guest – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.





