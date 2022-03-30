After performing at the Oscars this past weekend, Beyoncé gave us an inside look at her risqué afterparty outfit, and Cardi B approves.

The "Crazy in Love" singer and husband Jay-Z hosted their annual Oscars afterparty at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Sunday, and the hosts came dressed to impress.

Much like their personal life, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars afterparty is extremely private. That being said, Queen B herself gave us a detailed look at her outfit via Instagram last night.





This morning, Beyoncé's sheer dress was being reposted and discussed by hundreds of thousands across socials with nothing less than a stamp of approval for The Queen.

Cardi B, who is no stranger to saying her opinions on Twitter, posted about Beyoncé's outfit, complimenting it in typical Cardi B fashion.

"Look at them," Cardi wrote in her Twitter post, accompanied by a zoomed in photo of Beyoncé's bust.

This isn't the first interaction between the two stars. In 2017, the “Up” rapper first met Beyoncé after her Made in America performance of "Bodak Yellow."

Beyoncé has also wished Cardi B a Happy Birthday many times over the years via her infamous birthday blog—an honorable acknowledgment that many celebrities and stars alike are secretly wishing for.

Beyoncé wore a dramatic yellow number during the Oscars red carpet where she was photographed alongside her husband Jay-Z.

What do you think of Beyoncé's sheer moment? Do you prefer the sheer or her yellow moment?

Check out her on-stage look from the Oscars in her Instagram post below.



