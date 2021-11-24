Beyoncé is one of the biggest artists in the world and her influence when it comes to both music and fashion is palpable. After years of looking for a sneaker and apparel deal, the artist finally got one with Adidas, where she has launched her "Ivy Park" brand that is constantly launching new gear. The Adidas UltraBoost has been a pretty safe bet for "Ivy Park" over these past couple of years, and now, yet another UltraBoost will be hitting the market.

This new model is extremely vibrant and it might take some people aback at first. The upper is completely covered in "Electric Green" as the Primeknit hits you right in the face. Even the Boost is green, which makes the shoe that much more uniform in its aesthetics. Overall, it is a pretty wild-looking shoe that is certainly going to turn some heads when you rock them out in public.

For now, the release date has been set for December 10th at a price of $220 USD. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

