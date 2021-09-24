If there’s one celebrity who knows how to use social media marketing to her advantage, it’s Beyoncé. Every time the mother of three releases a new drop from her IVY PARK x Adidas collection, she makes sure to send out packages to major names in the industry so that they can help her spread the word.

This time around, Queen B has created a rodeo themed collection, featuring tons of unique denim designs and, of course, some ultra comfy workout gear in various colours that are all to die for.

One of the lucky stars who received some pieces this time around is none other than Coi Leray, who quickly took to her Instagram page to show off her new looks.

The 24-year-old didn’t hesitate to turn up the heat, showing off her behind in a white crop top and thong, along with a coral bucket hat, some matching crew socks, and a pair of sporty, pastel orange sneakers.

The “BIG PURR” singer also flexed her matching coral sweatsuit, consisting of a cropped coral hoodie and some cozy boyfriend shorts before dropping in one last thirst trap at the end of her photo dump.

“COI LERARY for @weareivypark @adidasoriginals,” she captioned her post, which has earned over 400,000 double taps.

Leray seems to be riding a career high right now - earlier this month she wore custom Moschino to New York Fashion Week, last weekend she dropped her catchy new single, “TWINNEM,” and now she’s getting mail from Yoncé. What more could a girl ask for?

Which rapper do you think that Beyoncé should send her next Adidas x IVY PARK care package to? Let us know in the comments below.