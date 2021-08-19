The latest drop from Beyoncé's successful Ivy Park x adidas collaboration has arrived, and thus, the Rodeo has begun. Fans of the Lemonade singer's style and much have been racing to secure a piece from her new Western-themed collection, which consists of both typical adidas sportswear (leggings, biker shorts, sweatpants, etc.) and more expensive pieces like a full-denim boiler suit, monogrammed bucket hats, and suit sets.

While many fans are just happy to purchase new Ivy Park x adidas apparel and footwear, others have noticed the nearly NSFW promotional pictures used in the marketing. Similar to the advertisements that put emphasis on Beyoncé's buns leading up to the launch, many of the pictures used in the final listings also find Bey showing off her assets.

As seen above, Beyoncé shows off her curves and flaunts her cheeks while modeling a dark blue denim bodysuit and the royal blue cropped tee shirt. The Grammy award-winning artist also modeled for several other pieces in the latest Rodeo-inspired drop, so check out more pictures from the drop below.

