If you belong to the Bey-hive, you’ll be ecstatic to know ABC Network just dropped a trailer for Beyoncé’s upcoming special, Making The Gift. The film will go behind-the-scenes as Beyoncé records the soundtrack, The Lion King: The Gift. The network tweeted out the trailer from their twitter account, which has aptly been renamed “ABeyC.” The special will feature appearances from other celebrities such as Kendrick Lamar, Burna Boy, Pharrell, Jay-Z and more. The trailer is a sneak peek at the recording sessions, some family time and more.

This trailer comes immediately after news of Beyoncé’s Emmy snubs for her last documentary, Netflix's Homecoming. She was beaten out by James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, Springsteen on Broadway among others. Homecoming blessed fans with an intimate look into the making of her iconic Coachella headlining performance. Fans saw how the brilliant dance choreography came together, how Bey struggled bouncing back from her pregnancy and more. If Homecoming is a sign of what we can expect from this new special, Making The Gift should be something great, even if it doesn't win any Emmys.

Making The Gift is scheduled to premiere tomorrow night, Monday, the 16th, at 10:00 pm. Check out the trailer from ABC's Twitter account below.