We recently reported on former Love & Hip Hop star Benzino getting arrested for an outstanding warrant. The Hip Hop executive and record producer stayed away from the highly publicized drama tied to his ex-fiancé Althea Heart as of late. However, TMZ reports that things took a turn on Saturday in Atlanta. There was a hit for a warrant because Benzino allegedly received a traffic ticket for driving without insurance back in April and never showed up to court. Benzino was parked in the middle of the street blocking lanes, so a passing cop ran his plates. A second officer reported to the scene and things got heated, with Benzino using profanity and claiming racial profiling on his ride to jail. The whole thing finished with him being released after getting booked for a failure to appear.

Nevertheless, Benzino is now reportedly feeling apologetic for the things he said. Apparently, while he was being taken away, he angrily told a female police officer "suck my d*ck." The reality star is still mad they ran his plates and still feels his arrest was a result of racial discrimination, but he admits that he would say sorry to the female cop involved if he saw her again. Moreover, Benzino thinks what he said was wrong and he could have used better judgment when discussing the incident with TMZ.

