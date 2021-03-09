Benny The Butcher Bodies "Fire In The Booth"

Is anybody really surprised that Benny The Butcher has come through with a brand new dose of bars? With his Harry Fraud-produced The Plugs I Met 2 set to drop March 19th, Benny has reunited with Charlie Sloth to deliver some "Fire In The Booth" for the first time since he and Conway absolutely bodied the studio a little over one year ago. This time, Benny is handling things on the solo tip, spitting three-minutes worth of elite lyricism in what appears to be the first of two installments.

"Since they want to shine, I'm copping them gold caskets," he raps, stringing together an impressive multisyllabic rhyme scheme. "Ya'll lil bastards be so backwards, I'm old fashioned / had dope addicts plus my phone had coke traffic / I was good in more than one sport like Bo Jackson / Plugs 2 n***a!" While the track is only available on Apple Music at the moment, expect a full video to surface in the near future, as was the case with the Griselda freestyle.

Check out Benny's new Fire In The Booth Freestyle now, and keep an eye out for The Plugs I Met 2 to drop on March 19th -- while surpassing its acclaimed predecessor is no easy feat, if anyone is capable of such evolution, it's the forefather of butchery himself.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Since they want to shine, I'm copping them gold caskets,

Ya'll lil bastards be so backwards, I'm old fashioned

Had dope addicts plus my phone had coke traffic

I was good in more than one sport like Bo Jackson