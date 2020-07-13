The years of grinding have finally paid off for Griselda. Under Westside Gunn's wing, the crew have erupted from out of the underground into becoming a household name in the realm of hip-hop. WWCD opened the doors for the group to do so much more and they haven't finished applying pressure on the game.

Though we've received solo projects from Conway and Westside Gunn in the past few months, the anticipation for Benny The Butcher's follow-up to The Plugs I Met has fans eager to hear just what the Butcher has in store. Perhaps it might take a while until a solo album is released but that doesn't mean Benny isn't plotting on some major moves. As he continues to tease the forthcoming BSF project, he and DJ Drama announced that it'll be a Gangsta Grillz affair. "THE BUTCHER & MR. THANKSGIVING COMING SOON @getbenny “BSF GANGSTA GRILLZ” QUALITY SCREET MERRRZIK," he wrote.

Benny cemented the reality of the mixtape on Twitter. "Y’all got less than 3 weeks and I’m startin my rest of the year take over ... I waited my whole life for this shit 7/31," he added along with the cover art for the tape. Benny was also spotted on set for a new music video along with members of BSF and DJ Drama. Keep your eyes peeled for that.