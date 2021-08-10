Benjamin Earl Turner Releases New Project "Selling Air"

The Bay is filled with musical talent. There are legends and rising stars alike that represent the Bay Area, and Benjamin Earl Turner is one of the up-and-comers that rings bells on his end. The fully-independent rapper was recently cast in the lead role on the new Starz show Blindspotting and he's been keeping busy on his music too, releasing his latest project SELLING AIR last week.

The groovy new album includes production from TENS, Daoud, and others. Influenced by a number of genres, including house, reggae, indie, and more, Benjamin Earl Turner shows off his range and versatility in his new music.

If you're looking for a new sound to dive into, or you're particularly in tune with Bay Area rap, have a listen to this one today.

Tracklist:

1. CROWS

2. GIG MODE

3. POP OUT

4. TOLD YALL

5. HURT ME

6. LUV2LUV

7. SLUMPED

8. BLADE RUNNERS

9. NEVER BE

10. CHURCH

11. TOAST UP