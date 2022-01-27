Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are headed towards a divorce, and people want it to happen much sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the Sixers cannot find the right trade partner right now, and it has been causing a lot of distress amongst the fanbase. Either way, the Sixers believe that Simmons is worth a lot of money, and they will do anything to get as much value for him as humanly possible.

General Manager Daryl Morey has stated that the team is probably going to wait for the offseason before making a trade, however, they have had offers on the table throughout the first half of the season. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Sixers wanted to send Simmons to Atlanta, but the inclusion of Tobias Harris ultimately got in the way.

Per HoopsHype:

"The 76ers and Hawks briefly kicked around a trade of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, league sources told HoopsHype. However, those talks stalled quickly, with Atlanta uninterested in Harris and unlikely to be able to flip him to a third team."

With the trade deadline coming up, it will be interesting to see if the Sixers decide to make a move, regardless of what was said in the past. It's obvious that Simmons wants out, and with Joel Embiid playing like an MVP, it would make sense for the Sixers to do something soon.

