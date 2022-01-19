During last year's playoffs, Ben Simmons played some of his worst games as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. He simply had no confidence at the rim, and it had Sixers fans blowing up at him. This season, Simmons has yet to start a single game for the Sixers, and it looks like that will continue to be the case until he is traded.

The Sixers are currently looking for the best deal possible, and while numerous teams have sent out offers, it doesn't seem like the team has been impressed by any of them. For instance, a new report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report suggests that the Detroit Pistons offered a large package for Simmons. The package included Jerami Grant, however, the Sixers hung up the phone fairly quickly.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Per Fischer:

"The Pistons’ package of Grant, Saddiq Bey, Kelly Olynyk and a first-round pick, for example, was not met with much enthusiasm by Philadelphia brass, league sources told B/R."

The Sixers have been very adamant about getting a superstar in return for Simmons, although, at this point, it remains to be seen whether or not that's actually going to be feasible. The Sixers have very little leverage left, and teams throughout the NBA are well aware of this.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the basketball world.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

