Ben Simmons is one of the most polarizing players in the entire NBA. As a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons has been incredibly inconsistent to the point where fans don't even want him on the team anymore. His playoff performances have been abysmal, and after last year's debacle against the Hawks, Simmons has refused to play any games for the Sixers this season. Now, the team is trying to trade him, and that process has not been easy for anyone involved.

The Sixers have a few options in regards to how they proceed, as they could either wait to trade Simmons in the offseason or do it at the trade deadline. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, who was recently a guest on The Gastroenteritis Blues podcast, most executives around the league think a trade will come much sooner than later.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

“To the question of ‘Is the deal gonna go down before the deadline?’ For whatever reason, the mood among every team I’ve talked to is that the answer is probably yes, that something will probably happen before the deadline," Amick explained.

For those who may not know, the NBA trade deadline is set to take place on Thursday, February 10th. This gives the Sixers less than a month to get a deal in place. Otherwise, the Simmons saga will be dragged out even further than anticipated.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you more updates from the sports world.