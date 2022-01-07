Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are still working out their impending divorce. When the season first started, the Simmons drama was at an all-time high, although since that time, things have certainly subsided into something a lot more manageable. Now, the Sixers are simply looking for ways to win without Simmons in the lineup, as the team struggles to find some real consistency despite the best efforts of big man Joel Embiid.

While the Sixers are interested in completing a trade, it doesn't seem like there are any teams willing to give up significant pieces. As a result, the Sixers have toyed with the idea of simply convincing Simmons to play, although it remains to be seen whether or not they'll be able to pull that off.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

According to Marc Stein, new reports suggest that there is at least one more team who is taking a look at Simmons right now. That team just so happens to be the Atlanta Hawks, who have a young roster led by Trae Young. The team could use a second superstar to pair with the Hawks point guard, and it would make for a dynamic duo. Not to mention, the Hawks have a ton of pieces they could trade away for Simmons, however, it will be hard for them to justify moving their young core for a player who got bested by the Hawks in the postseason.

The Ben Simmons saga is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates.