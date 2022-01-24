Throughout the entire season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been looking for a trade partner so they can get rid of Ben Simmons. The Sixers star has been absent all season, and given the way he has conducted himself since the playoffs, he is damaged goods. There is no way the Sixers will get what they want for Simmons, especially since general manager Daryl Morey keeps insisting that Simmons is worth a ton of draft picks and even another superstar.

There have been rumblings that the Sixers would actually be interested in none other than James Harden, who is currently with the Brooklyn Nets. Harden has given no indication that he would want to leave the Nets, however, the Sixers seem to think they can bring him to Philly in exchange for Simmons.

In a report from Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic, it was confirmed that Simmons likely won't be traded as the deadline. Instead, the Sixers will hold on to him and hope and pray that he decides to suit up prior to the playoffs. In the meantime, the Sixers are planning to go all-in on Harden in the Summer.

A Harden for Simmons deal seems fairly absurd at this point given everything that has taken place this season. The Nets are trying to win titles, and their current big-three is sufficient. Adding a playoff-deficient player like Simmons to the roster would be a disaster waiting to happen.

